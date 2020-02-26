KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – No. 5 seed Corban University (18-11) took down No. 4 seed Oregon Tech with a 71-59 win on Tuesday night at Danny Miles Court in the 2019-20 Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship quarterfinals presented by U.S. Bank after an intense matchup that featured 11 lead changes and seven ties.

“That was a very tough way to end our season,” said OIT head coach Scott Meredith . “We did some good things: 18 offensive rebounds, 18-22 free throw shooting and only 10 turnovers, but we just had a hard time putting the ball through the basket. It was a combination of us shooting poorly and Corban shooting very well. I’m very proud of the effort our girls put out there tonight. We will take a little time to reflect and then will start preparing for our trip to Germany this summer.”

Strong defensive effort from the Lady Owls in the first quarter allowed them to take a 5-0 lead out of the gate. But when the Warriors came out of the drought, they came strong, scoring a 9-1 run to take the lead. A three-pointer from freshman Emma McKenney put Tech in a single point lead at the stanza.

The game remained close through the second, but Corban managed to gain distance as Jordan Woodvine and Shawnie Spink downed two three-pointers each in a 12-2 surge. The Warriors kept the three-pointers coming in the third stanza, scoring 5-of-10 to take a 10-point advantage as the Owls struggled from the field.

Corban didn’t look back from that point, holding onto and expanding their lead through the fourth to win the game and move to the tournament semifinals, where they will take on Northwest Christian University on Friday at 7:00 pm in Eugene.

First-Team All-American Woodvine scored a game high 32 points and nine rebounds to lead the Warriors, scoring 5-of-7 from behind the arc. Spink scored 5-of-11 from the distance to earn 19 points, also adding five assists. Shaelie Burgess added an additional nine points, 12 boards, and four blocks.

Freshman Makaila Napoleon led Oregon Tech with 16 points and was followed by junior Beth Derner , who scored 10. Junior Amanda Constant added eight boards, two steals, and one of the teams two blocks.

Both teams struggled from the field, with Corban shooting at 35.5% and the Owls shooting at 25.7%. Woodvine and Spink’s long-range efforts boosted CU to a 47.8% average on the night.

The Warriors held a 53-44 rebounding advantage and an 18-10 assisting edge.

Tech led 27-4 from their bench as nearly every player contributed to the score. The Owls also forced 20 turnovers while only committing 10 of their own and led 24-18 in the paint.

The Lady Owls end their season with a 19-12 record.