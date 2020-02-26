SALEM, Ore. – Tuesday, Senator Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls) was part of the Senate Republican Caucus that denied quorum in opposition of SB 1530 or cap and trade. The short session was intended for simple policy and budget fixes, not expansive legislation that will touch every corner of the state like cap and trade.

“Protesting cap and trade by boycotting quorum is exactly how I should be representing my

constituents. Legislators do not work for the legislature – we work for Oregonians,” said Senator Linthicum. “I refuse to be bullied by the majority party any longer. Cap and trade should be referred to the ballot to let the people decide.”

Cap and trade will expand the government, empower the political elites, raise taxes and

redistribute the wealth of the most productive citizens, without even slightly impacting

worldwide carbon emissions.