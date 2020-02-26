On Thursday, February 20, 2020, the Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Tahoe bearing California license plates, on Highway 97 in Klamath County, Oregon. The vehicle was occupied by a male driver and female passenger with an infant.
During the course of the traffic stop, multiple factors of criminal activity were observed. An OSP K-9 was applied to the exterior of the vehicle and gave an alert/indication to the presence of controlled substances.
A subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle revealed approximately 66 pounds of methamphetamine, two kilos of heroin, ten suspected fentanyl pills and a loaded firearm.
The driver was lodged in the Klamath County Jail for PCS/DCS/MCS Methamphetamine, PCS/DCS/MCS Heroin and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The adult female was released, pending further investigation, to care for the infant that was within the vehicle. Child Protective Services was notified and made aware of the incident.