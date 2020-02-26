On Thursday, February 20, 2020, the Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Tahoe bearing California license plates, on Highway 97 in Klamath County, Oregon. The vehicle was occupied by a male driver and female passenger with an infant.

During the course of the traffic stop, multiple factors of criminal activity were observed. An OSP K-9 was applied to the exterior of the vehicle and gave an alert/indication to the presence of controlled substances.