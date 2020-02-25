KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Lady Owls will begin play in the 2019-20 Cascade Collegiate Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament presented by U.S. Bank tonight, hosting a quarterfinals game against Corban University at 7:00 pm on Danny Miles Court.

“We have played two thrilling games against Corban,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith. “We happened to make the last play of each game, but the outcome wasn’t decided in either until the final shot. Their strengths with senior All-American Jordan Woodvine and 6’4” Shaelie Burgess are different than ours, but we are very evenly matched. I expect a very competitive and exciting game.”

The two teams hold an identical 13-7 record in regular season conference play and both of their matchups this season were decided in the final minute of the game. In their first meeting, junior Amanda Constant broke a 60-60 tie with a layup and free-throw to bring the Owls to a 63-60 victory with 2.7 second to go and sophomore Kristin Farrell landed a buzzer-beating basket to break a 59-59 tie in favor of Tech in the second game.

The Warriors enter the tournament as the No. 5 seed, holding a 17-11 overall record. The team is led by senior and First-Team All-American player Jordan Woodvine (6rbg, 2apg), who ranks second in the CCC in points per game, averaging 19.04. Sophomore Shaeli Burgess (10ppg, 8rpg) and junior Kendra Murphy (8ppg, 8rpg) are other players to watch out for, with Burgess ranking second in the conference in blocks per game (2.18) and Murphy ranking fifth in rebounds per game (8.04).

The Lady Owls scored the tiebreaker to take the No. 4 seed in the tournament as they hold a 19-11 overall CCC record. The Owls opened conference play in the regular season with a 5-0 record as they continued a 10 game win-streak from pre-conference play. Tech exemplifies teamwork, with junior Amanda Constant (6rpg, 2apg) and sophomore Kristin Farrell each scoring an average of 10.6ppg to lead the team. Four other players contribute eight points per game on average, including junior Abby Kreiser (8ppg, 4rpg), who leads the team in assists per game (4.93) and steals per game (1.52).

Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup will be the 43rd meeting between the ladies of Corban and Oregon Tech. OIT leads the overall series 28-13.

Probable Starters –

Corban: Jordan Woodvine 5-11 SR (19ppg/6rpg, 2apg); Shaelie Burgess 6-4 SO (10ppg/8rpg); Bri Turner 6-1 SR (3ppg/5rpg); Rayna Pilgeram 6-0 SR (4ppg/4rpg); Shawnie Spink 5-6 FR (8ppg/4rpg/3asp)

Oregon Tech: Kristin Farrell 5-8 SO (11ppg/2rpg); Amanda Constant 6-0 JR (11 ppg/6rpg/2apg); Courtney Clemmer 6-2 SO (8ppg/4rpg); Makaila Napoleon 5-11 FR (8ppg/4rpg); Abby Kreiser 5-6 JR (8ppg/4rpg/5apg)

Others to watch –

Corban: Kendra Murphy 6-1 JR (8ppg/8rpg); Fallon Hanson 5-7 FR (6ppg/2rpg); Abby Forsyth 5-7 SR (5ppg/2rpg)

Oregon Tech: Beth Derner 5-6 JR (4ppg/3rpg); Maddyson Tull 6-2 FR (8ppg/5rpg); Kylie Meadows 5-10 SO (5ppg/3rpg).

Tipoff for Tuesday’s game will be at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available starting at 9:00 am in the Athletics Office, and reserved seat season ticket holders will have until 12:00 pm Tuesday to claim their seats before they are available to the general public. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://oregontech.universitytickets.com/.

Coverage of the game will be available on 92-5 KLAD with Mike Garrard, Bobby Thompson, and Cooper Roberts calling the shots. The broadcast will start at 6:30 pm for the Scott Meredith Coaches Show followed by the opening tip at 7:00 pm. Live audio and video streaming and live stats of all home games will be available at www.OregonTechOwls.com.

