On Monday (2/24) the Howard Home in Bly, Oregon caught fire around 3:30pm.

Dan and Tina are safe. Neither of them were in the home when the fire started. Tragically, three family pets lost their lives, Maverick (black lab), Zoey (rottweiler) and Izzy (black/long hair cat).

The home and the items inside are not salvageable. They have lost everything.

Dan and Tina are the kind of people who like to give and not to receive. They are going to need help getting back on their feet.

If you are able to help, please donate through the GoFundMe account linked below and please continue to share this post to help spread the word!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/HouseFireRecoveryFundforDanandTinaHoward?sharetype=teams&member=3761744&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=fb_co_dashboard_a&rcid=7bae76c57f504cb7a1b9f45dedc7c712&fbclid=IwAR3yDafU7D8b0lQ8kMZ_YS3jkdx6CPuZ4DVW_BfQ5mhm9CYJEBUoATkKANI