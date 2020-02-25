Two more suspects have been charged in the murder case of Pedro Padilla Jr that took place in Klamath Falls back in November of 2019. That makes 6 suspects in this murder for hire case that include Tori Hill, Corey Agard, Joshua Holloway, Julie davis, and now Kim Oelke and Jesse Griffith.

The newest suspects, Oelke and Griffith, are being charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Hill, Agard, Holloway and Padilla have prior criminal convictions, and according to court documents, Hill and Padilla were involved together in multiple incidents.

We will keep you updated as we gain more information on this case.