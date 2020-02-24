At approximately 12:45PM Friday February 21, 2020 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to Sprague River on a 3rd party report of a suspicious device.

The device was discovered by a propane company worker on site to fill a propane tank behind a local business. Deputies on scene and Sheriff Kaber consulted with the Oregon State Police Arson & Explosives Section in Central Point, OR and determined the device to be a hoax. The device in question was removed by deputies for further investigation and evaluation. Three neighboring buildings were evacuated temporarily as a precaution. In addition to OSP, KCSO was assisted by Sprague River Fire.

The incident remains under investigation.