A Southern Oregon baseball team representing four Klamath Basin high schools is raising money for a week-long (July 2020) baseball tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y., birthplace of baseball.

Cooperstown Baseball World offers tournament/camp experiences on the Oneonta College campus experiencing the game of baseball in Cooperstown New York, also home to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Southern Oregon Cooperstown team is coached by Deen, and Hayden Staub. The team has planned two fundraisers:

Applebees’ Pancake Breakfast: Saturday, March 14 there will be a Pancake Breakfast at Applebee’s on Campus drive 7 am – 10 am. Team members will be serving up a hardy pancake breakfast; Tickets can be purchased at the door or from any team member for this event. The cost is $16/person. $12 of each ticket sale will go back to the team in support of their trip.

A night out!- Let the baseball team entertain your children while you have a night out. The team will host an activities night (April date still to be determined) at the batting cages inside Steen Sports Park. Team members and player-parents will babysit your children while you have a night out. Cost is $25/child (siblings an additional $10)

