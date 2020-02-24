MERRILL, Ore- The Lost River Raiders [22-4(14-0)] are the Southern Cascade League 2A Champions for the third season in a row. Lost River gutted out a 47-43 win over Butte Falls [10-6(6-2)] in the championship game on Saturday.

The Raiders were down 21-15 with a minute left to go in the half but battled to tie it 36 all for the last 4:39. The Loggers continued to battle with put back dunks and 25-foot three’s by Sophomore guard Colby Wood. Late in the 4th quarter, Lost River Senior Jose Murillo iced the game with a dagger three and the Raiders never looked back.

“It’s a great feeling. We did it last year but this year feels better than last year.” Said Murillo. “We are ready to go. We will get ready for the next game and see what happens.”

Lost River is now the seventh seed in the 2A state playoffs and welcome Santiam [21-7] on Saturday for the first round of the OSAA ‘On-Point Community Credit Union’ State Playoffs.

The Lady Raiders [19-5(12-0)] also claimed the seventh seed and SCL Championship. They welcome Portland Christian [23-4].

Follow OSAA for updates on the state tournament brackets for all classifications.