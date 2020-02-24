SALEM/VANCOUVER — The states of Oregon and Washington have both identified the need to replace the aging Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River and committed funding to restart these efforts. To advance this critical bi-state infrastructure work, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Washington State Department of Transportation will identify a single program administrator who is responsible to both DOTs to lead the program office.

“We need to do everything possible to set this program up for success to meet the needs of the bi-state region,” said WSDOT Secretary Roger Millar. “Having one top executive for the office that jointly represents both states will provide consistent leadership and a unified vision for the program.”

The program administrator will serve a key role directing the multidisciplinary, multi-agency team that will be responsible for program development. This role will ensure that the program office follows a transparent, data-driven process that prioritizes equity and inclusion throughout each stage of program development. Close collaboration with bi-state partners and broad stakeholder engagement will be critical to reach an outcome supported by the community.

“Replacing the Interstate Bridge is essential for the economic vitality, resiliency and livability of the entire Portland-Vancouver region,” said ODOT Director Kris Strickler. “Finding a program administrator who can effectively lead the work of the office as a partnership effort will be critical to successfully identify a solution that truly reflects community needs and values.”

A national recruitment search is now underway using the services of J. Tedesco & Associates, a recruitment firm that ODOT has had proven success with in recent leadership searches.

See the position description posted on ODOT’s website.