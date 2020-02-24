KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Senior Mitchell Fink led #8 Oregon Tech (24-6, 14-6 CCC) to a 103-89 victory over Multnomah University (14-16, 7-12 CCC) with a double-double on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court in the Owls final regular-season game.

The Hustlin’ Owls will enter the Cascade Conference quarterfinals as the No. 3 seed and will host Northwest Christian University on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm. Playoff tickets will be available this Monday morning at 9:00 am in the Athletics lobby and online at https://oregontech.universitytickets.com with pricing: Reserved $10, General $8. Current reserved season ticket holders will have until noon on Tuesday, February 25 to claim their seats. After 12:00 pm on Tuesday, all remaining reserved seats will be available to the public.

Four Tech seniors (Pictured above) – Tyler Hieb , Mitchell Fink , Seth Erickson , and Jordan Henderson – were honored for their contributions to the team on Senior Night before playing their final regular-season game with OIT. Fellow senior and team manager Tanner Karp shared in the celebration for his behind the scenes contributions.

Multnomah opened up the game with two long-range baskets to take the lead, and from that point on the Hustlin’ Owls were playing catch up. A 12-3 run put Tech ahead later in the period, but the Lion’s Justin Martin scored back-to-back from long range to regain the advantage.

The Owls went 9-for-1 near the end of the half to come within a single point of the lead, but Multnomah held them off to end 45-44.

Oregon Tech picked things up in the second half, with Erickson scoring a basket to tie the score and then landing a three-pointer to gain the lead. However, the two teams still had quite the fight ahead of them, and nine lead changes ensued before the Owls took the lead for good with a 17-4 run.

Fink led the Owls with his double-double effort, scoring 34 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. He was followed by Erickson, who scored 21 and made 3-of-6 from long range, and Garrett Albrecht, who added 17 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Matt Van Tassell scored 11 and grabbed eight boards.

Justin Martin took game-high honors and led the Lions with 41 points, scoring a whopping 11-of-17 from long range and earning six boards and five assists. Trey Fountain followed with 17 points and seven assists, and Stepan Zavydovskyy scored 14 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

Oregon Tech held a 50-24 rebounding advantage, led 48-26 in the paint and took a 35-0 edge from their bench.