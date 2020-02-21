SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will meet in Salem on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. The meeting agenda includes:

A review and finalization of the 2020-2021 Board Work Plans.

An approval of the legislative concepts for the 2021 Legislative Session.

A presentation of the 2019 Forest Practices Operator of the Year Awards.

An update on the smoke management rule implementation.

A collaborative effort underway with the Department of Environmental Quality.

A presentation from the Oregon State University (OSU) College of Forestry (COF).

An update on the work of the fire finance oversight team.

A discussion on good governance.

The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem.

Public comment will be accepted on agenda topics, as well as during the start of the meeting for topics not on the agenda. A sign-up sheet will be available for public comment on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure the Board has the opportunity to conduct all business on the agenda, public testimony will be limited to 30 minutes per agenda item. Written comments may be submitted to Boardofforestry@oregon.gov in advance of the meeting.

Meeting materials and a livestream option will be available for those who wish to view the meeting remotely. For more details, visit https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/BOFMeetings.aspx.

Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200.

The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30 million-acre forestland base. More information about the Board is available at https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/AboutBOF.aspx.