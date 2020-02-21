Hunters who applied should login to their account at the MyODFW.com licensing page (https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login) and look under Recreational Portfolio / Controlled Hunts to view results, or call ODFW Licensing at (503) 947-6101 and select option 1.

Hunters who drew a tag will see the term “Selected” next to their hunt choice, and those who didn’t will see the term “Not Selected.” Successful applicants will also see that they have been selected in the “Controlled Hunt Wins” section. (Spring bear hunters who chose a point saver will see that they submitted a 2019 spring bear application with No Hunt Selected.)

Hunters who drew a tag are reminded to purchase it no later than the tag sale deadline of March 31, the day before all hunts begin. New this year, all spring bear seasons begin on April 1, 2020.

Sports Pac license holders also need to claim their spring bear tag by “purchasing” it online (at no additional cost), or picking it up at a license sale agent, no later than March 31.