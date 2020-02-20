The Oregon Lottery is one of three United States lotteries to receive the “Sustaining Level,” the highest responsible gaming verification standard in the U.S. Presented by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries, the Oregon Lottery earned that level of certification for its responsible gaming program.

To accomplish this designation, the Oregon Lottery’s responsible gaming program was reviewed by a panel of independent assessors with expertise in the field of responsible gaming. As part of the review process, the Oregon Lottery was found to have demonstrated strong programs are in place that focus on employee training, retailer training, public education and awareness, product oversight, research and marketing and advertising programs.

“The Oregon Lottery was selected as a pilot lottery for the NASPL verification program in 2016 and achieved the highest level available at that time,” said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. “Achieving the ‘Sustaining Level’ demonstrates the Oregon Lottery’s deep commitment to continuous improvement of responsible gaming programming.”

The new certification comes after the Oregon Lottery achieved a Level 4 certification distinction from the World Lottery Association in 2018. This also is the highest level of certification achievable through WLA.

Additional information about the Oregon Lottery’s responsible gaming program can be found at https://oregonlottery.org/play-responsibly/