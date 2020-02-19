The Produce Connection is an opportunity for all residents of Klamath and Lake Counties to access free produce! Regardless of your income level or participation in other Klamath-Lake County Food Bank programs, you can stop by any Produce Connection site to pick up quality, fresh fruits and vegetables each week. This is a year-round program.

Through the support and assistance of many dedicated volunteers, over 4,000 of our neighbors accessed free fresh fruits and vegetables from May through October 2019 at our location!

We need 3 volunteers each week to continue to make this program work at the Wellness Center.

3 volunteers needed from 1130am-130pm each Thursday of the program to assist with distribution of produce at the Wellness Center (anticipated commitment 2 hours). Some heavy lifting may be required.

You can volunteer as little or as often as works for your schedule! Please email, call or stop by to let us know you are interested and sign up!

We are currently scheduling for volunteers for the following dates in March and April 2020!

Thursday, 3/5/20

Thursday, 3/12/20

Thursday, 3/19/20

Thursday, 3/26/20

Thursday, 4/2/20

Thursday, 4/9/20

Thursday, 4/16/20

Thursday, 4/23/20

Thursday, 4/30/20

Help us spread the word! The Wellness Center Produce Connection is open to everyone Thursdays 12:00-1:00pm!