(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) – With the help of an 8-game home win streak, the Owls have now won six of their last seven games as Oregon Tech jumped four spots with a 22-6 overall record including a 12-6 record in CCC play as they come in at No.8 in the fifth regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll, the NAIA announced Wednesday.

THE CCC – Previously second ranked College of Idaho moves up this week to claim the No. 1 spot. The Yotes captured 11 first-place votes the Yotes have won 19 straight games and are the first team in Cascade Collegiate Conference history to be 18-0 in conference play. This is the third-time College of Idaho has been No. 1 all-time (once last season and the very 1st NAIA Division II poll that was released in 1991-92).Southern Oregon moved up one spot, from #8-to-#7 with a 20-6 overall record while the Raiders are 14-4 in CCC action. This marks the first time in CCC history that three teams have been ranked in the Top 10 at the same time. Northwest University was in the receiving vote’s category in this week’s poll.

The Hustlin’ Owls will play their final two regular season games this weekend, taking on Warner Pacific University on Friday night during the Black Out for Hunger event (any fan that brings in 3 cans or donates $3 gets a black-out for hunger t-shirt) and Multnomah University Saturday for Senior Night (as the Owls honor their four seniors -Tyler Hieb, Seth Erickson, Jordan Henderson and Mitchell Fink) both games will be taking place at 7:30 pm at Danny Miles Court. The Owls have secured a home playoff game to start the CCC Playoffs on Wednesday, February 26 at 7:00 PM with playoff tickets available starting this Saturday night in the Athletics lobby and online at https://oregontech.universitytickets.com/ with Pricing: Reserved $10, General $8. Current Reserved season ticket holders will have until noon on Tuesday, February 25 to claim their seats. After 12:00 pm on Tuesday, all remaining reserved seats will be made available to everyone.

2019-2020 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 – Poll 5 (Feb. 19)

RANK LAST Poll SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS

1 2 College of Idaho [11] 25-3 312

2 1 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 25-2 296

3 3 Indiana Wesleyan 23-5 295

4 4 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 26-2 284

5 5 Marian (Ind.) 23-5 273

6 7 Ottawa (Kan.) 23-5 256

7 8 Southern Oregon 20-6 255

8 12 Oregon Tech 22-6 231

9 10 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 20-7 223

10 11 Washington Adventist (Md.) 22-7 207

11 19 Holy Cross (Ind.) 23-5 203

12 17 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 22-4 193

13 23 Grace (Ind.) 18-10 189

14 16 Oklahoma Wesleyan 21-7 173

15 21 Southeastern (Fla.) 21-7 172

16 14 IU Kokomo (Ind.) 23-5 156

17 6 Keiser (Fla.) 21-5 154

18 15 Saint Francis (Ind.) 19-9 142

19 24 Madonna (Mich.) 20-8 136

20 NR WVU Tech 20-7 130

21 NR Dordt (Iowa) 21-8 98

22 25 Union (Ky.) 19-9 95

23 13 Lourdes (Ohio) 19-9 86

24 22 Mayville State (N.D.) 20-4 80

25 9 Bethel (Ind.) 19-9 48

Receiving Votes: Indiana East 46, Northwestern (Iowa) 46, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 40, Montreat (N.C.) 38, Bellevue (Neb.) 28, Mount Marty (S.D.) 21, Indiana Tech 13, Indiana South Bend 9, Southwestern (Kan.) 8, Northwest (Wash.) 8, Mount Vernon Nazarene 8, St. Thomas (Fla.) 5

Dropped Out: Mount Marty (S.D.) and Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)