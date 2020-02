Klamath Union High School’s Coyotes robotics team of (l-r) Mauricio Huntoon-DeRoche, Seth Gebauer and Daniel Piper won the Collins Aerospace Innovate Award and took second place in three other award categories at the FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition in Roseburg Feb. 15. The Coyotes will compete at state championship matches in Hillsboro Mar. 14-15.