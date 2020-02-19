A letter from the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce:

Cap and Trade – I’m sure most of you have been watching what’s happening in Salem on SB1530 (Cap and Trade) and you have an opportunity to weigh in now! This bill is scheduled for a hearing tomorrow, February 19th at 3 p.m. and we encourage you to submit your written testimony BEFORE then by emailing: jwmnr.exhibits@oregonlegislature.gov and include our local Representative Reschke (Rep.EWernerReschke@oregonlegislature.gov) and Senator Linthicum (sen.DennisLinthicum@oregonlegislature.gov).

HB4010 Opportunity Zones – This bill would disconnect Oregon from the Federal Opportunity Zone program. The Federal Opportunity Zones were created to offer additional incentives to develop in specific areas around the nation. Oregon currently has several designated Opportunity Zones, including some here in Klamath County. We encourage you to oppose this bill as it effectively eliminates all state tax incentives for these zones. To submit your comments, email: lro.exhibits@oregonlegislature.gov and include our local Representative Reschke (Rep.EWernerReschke@oregonlegislature.gov) and Senator Linthicum (sen.DennisLinthicum@oregonlegislature.gov).

We (the Chamber) are headed up next week to Salem to offer a voice for Klamath’s business community on a variety of issues including housing shortage, DEQ issues related to water, and bills that could affect employers. If there’s any legislative matter you’d like to discuss, please feel free to contact Heather Tramp.