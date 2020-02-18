SJS Awareness Oregon was formed in hope of creating more awareness about Stevens Johnson Syndrome to the people of Klamath Falls, Oregon and the surrounding areas. The group is in honor of Nicole Chapman. She was diagnosed with SJS/Tens in 1993 at the age of six years old from an unknown cause. She was hospitalized in Klamath Falls, Oregon then flown to Portland, Oregon where she spent the next 21 days in the burn unit. She deals with numerous side effects. Nicole has had over 38 surgeries since she was first diagnosed with the syndrome. Stevens Johnson Syndrome is a severe reaction to a medication.

2020 will be the tenth year of the sjs Awareness car show. In 2019 we were invited to a sis conference in Vancouver Canada by Vanderbilt University. There was around 200 people there doctors, researchers, fda and patients and families, Nicole spoke on her experience of having sjs.

Stevens Johnson Syndrome Awareness Car show hosted by SJS Awareness Oregon

Lithia Ford & Chapman‘s Farm Repair

When May 16th 2020 10am to 3pm

Where Lithia Ford of Klamath Falls Parking lot

For more info contact Donna Chapman 541–883–3699 Email– Oregonsjs@gmail.com

For registration forms and sponsor forms – https://www.sjsawarenessoregon.org/

All money raised goes to the Stevens Johnson Syndrome Awareness Oregon a 501 (c)(3)