More than 200 career and volunteer firefighters from more than 75 fire agencies (city and tribal fire departments, fire districts, and wildland) throughout the state are at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem this weekend for the State’s annual Winter Fire School.

This two-day event began with the posting of the colors by the Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard after which all military service members in attendance were recognized for protecting our nation. Those attending the training made a $500 donation to help support the state’s Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial which is located on the grounds of the Academy and honors more than 150 men and women from diverse backgrounds who died in the line of duty while protecting our communities, airports and natural resources.

This is the 17th annual Winter Fire School hosted by the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) and is held at the Oregon Public Safety Academy 4190 Aumsville Highway in Salem.

Nine classes are being offered by the National Fire Academy, DPSST, and the City of Dallas Fire & EMS Department.

Classes range from leadership topics such as Incident Safety Officer, Leadership in Supervision: Creating Environments for Professional Growth, Instructor Development, Fire Service Culture: Who Protects Firefighters from Firefighters?, Leadership in Supervision: Frameworks to Success, Wildland Urban Interface: Fire Adapted Communities-Introduction and Leadership. Hands-on training classes include Vehicle Extrication, Emergency Vehicle Operations, and Live-Fire Training.

DPSST Director Eriks Gabliks said “DPSST is proud to offer this weekend training event each year. This event is held in a weekend setting because over 80% of the firefighters in Oregon are volunteers. This two-day event is the largest two-day fire training experience in the Pacific Northwest that is offered free of charge. The hands-on classes being offered are using training props which DPSST recently received thanks to a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant.”

While many people are aware of DPSST’s law enforcement training programs, they may not realize that DPSST is also the state fire training organization for Oregon and provides hundreds of training opportunities to more than 7,000 firefighters each year at the Academy and at regional locations statewide free of charge with funds provided by the Oregon Legislative Assembly from the state’s Fire Insurance Premium Tax.

DPSST appreciates the red carpet hospitality local businesses, and the Salem community as a whole, roll-out for the career and volunteer firefighters attending this weekend training opportunity.

## Background Information on the DPSST ##

The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Eriks Gabliks serves as the Director, and Patricia Patrick-Joling serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 45,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, 9-1-1 telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.

DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem: certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.