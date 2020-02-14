KCSO has received multiple reports from people receiving phone calls indicating they have an outstanding warrant for failing to show for jury duty and they need to immediately pay a specified fine to avoid arrest. This is a scam and people are urged to not make any payment arrangements or provide personal information to people calling making such claims.

In this instance scammers are using the names of known local law enforcement officials and demanding immediate payment.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to share this information with friends and family members.