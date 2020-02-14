Feb. 14, 2020, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Leah Jolly, assistant professor and clinical coordinator in the Vascular Technology program at Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” recently received appointment to the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) council, as vice-chair for the national organization.

Having volunteered for the organization for several years on the Assessment Committee for the Vascular Technology credentialing exam, the new volunteer vice-chair position allows Jolly to help oversee all exams the ARDMS offers, not just vascular exams. Her official term began in January 2020, and will continue for one year, with the possibility of an additional renewable one-year term.

The American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography administers examinations and awards credentials in areas of ultrasound. Through its mission, ARDMS empowers sonographers to provide exceptional patient care through rigorous assessments and continual learning. Credentials and maintenance of certification programs for Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer (RDMS), Registered Diagnostic Cardiac Sonographer (RDCS), Registered Vascular Technologist (RVT) and Registered Musculoskeletal Sonographer (RMSKS) are governed by a volunteer-led ARDMS Council of sonographers and subject matter experts. Through the organization, credentials have been awarded to over 96,000 medical professionals worldwide and are recognized as the international standard in sonography credentialing.

“I have enjoyed my time volunteering for the vascular technology credentialing exam and am excited to expand my role to all exams,” shared Jolly. “It is very important to me that I stay involved in the professional field of medical imaging technology to best serve my students and stay informed on what they can expect when they enter their future work environment. I am honored that my signature will now be on all registrant certificates presented across North America.”

In this leadership role, the Vice-Chair of the ARDMS Council’s responsibilities include:

Oversight of assessment development and maintenance policies;

Ensure each assessment meets quality standards as set by policy;

Responsible to assure assessment(s) prerequisites are reasonable and fair and current;

Direct oversight of ACs and, when practical, collaborate or mentor with Transition Center SMEs;

Lead or participate in assigned committees, task forces or working groups;

Assure all assessments are following established policies.

Jolly is an ARDMS Certified Sonographer who joined the faculty at Oregon Tech in 2014. She earned a bachelor’s degree in vascular technology from Oregon Tech in 2003, fulfilling her externship requirement in New York at Montefiore Medical Center. After graduation, Leah took a job with Mint Medical in the San Francisco Bay Area. She worked as a staff sonographer, then as technical director of the vascular laboratory at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, (one of Mint’s affiliate sites) for 11 years. She continues to consult for Mint Medical, teaching interpretation courses for physicians as well as aiding practicing sonographers in improving their vascular skills. She is also a Registered Vascular Technologist and Registered Phlehology Sonographer.