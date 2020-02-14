The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of new board members as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2020. Joining the Chamber’s Board of Directors are Wendy Rohrbacker (Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union), Michelle Spendolini (Elwood Staffing), Johanna Scholer (Friends of the Children), Al Pranghofer (Rocky Mountain Construction), Paul Simmons (Klamath Water Users Association), and Dan Morrison (Cal-Ore). “These board members bring expertise, community spirit, and great energy to the table. We are fortunate to have them join our board as we continue to strengthen the business community here in Klamath,” said Heather Tramp, Executive Director.

The full slate of officers and full board for 2020 is as follows:

President Rich Schuster, 173d Fighter Wing

1st Vice President Dan Peterson , Oregon Institute of Technology

, Oregon Institute of Technology 2nd Vice President Jennifer Scanlan , D.A. Davidson & Co

, D.A. Davidson & Co Treasurer Wendy Rohrbacker , Pacific Crest Federal Union

, Pacific Crest Federal Union Mika Blain , Blain Law

, Blain Law Michelle Spendolini , Elwood Staffing

, Elwood Staffing Courtney Shaw , Coldwell Banker

, Coldwell Banker Jason Aarstad , Gathering Grounds

, Gathering Grounds Immediate Past President George Ormsbee , Cal-Ore Communications

, Cal-Ore Communications Joe Spendolini , Southern Oregon Solutions

, Southern Oregon Solutions Brian Gailey , Klamath Falls News

, Klamath Falls News Jenine Stuedli , Caliber Homes

, Caliber Homes Estella Woodley , Klamath Orthopedic Clinic

, Klamath Orthopedic Clinic Bill Walker , Gold Dust/Walker Bros.

, Gold Dust/Walker Bros. Jeremy Wooten , Diamond Home Improvement

, Diamond Home Improvement Pam Greene , Amcom Tax and Accounting

, Amcom Tax and Accounting Johanna Scholer , Friends of the Children

, Friends of the Children Al Pranghofer , Rocky Mountain Construction

, Rocky Mountain Construction Paul Simmons , Klamath Water Users Association

, Klamath Water Users Association Dan Morrison, Cal-Ore Communications

For more information, contact the Chamber at 541-884-5193.

The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce has served Klamath County since 1905. It is a member-based association made up of businesses and individuals who work together to advance the civic, economic, industrial, professional, and cultural life of Klamath County and the City of Klamath Falls, through advocacy and broad communication connections. Membership is available to businesses, organizations (including non-profits) and individuals.