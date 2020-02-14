The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of new board members as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2020. Joining the Chamber’s Board of Directors are Wendy Rohrbacker (Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union), Michelle Spendolini (Elwood Staffing), Johanna Scholer (Friends of the Children), Al Pranghofer (Rocky Mountain Construction), Paul Simmons (Klamath Water Users Association), and Dan Morrison (Cal-Ore). “These board members bring expertise, community spirit, and great energy to the table. We are fortunate to have them join our board as we continue to strengthen the business community here in Klamath,” said Heather Tramp, Executive Director.
The full slate of officers and full board for 2020 is as follows:
- President Rich Schuster, 173d Fighter Wing
- 1st Vice President Dan Peterson, Oregon Institute of Technology
- 2nd Vice President Jennifer Scanlan, D.A. Davidson & Co
- Treasurer Wendy Rohrbacker, Pacific Crest Federal Union
- Mika Blain, Blain Law
- Michelle Spendolini, Elwood Staffing
- Courtney Shaw, Coldwell Banker
- Jason Aarstad, Gathering Grounds
- Immediate Past President George Ormsbee, Cal-Ore Communications
- Joe Spendolini, Southern Oregon Solutions
- Brian Gailey, Klamath Falls News
- Jenine Stuedli, Caliber Homes
- Estella Woodley, Klamath Orthopedic Clinic
- Bill Walker, Gold Dust/Walker Bros.
- Jeremy Wooten, Diamond Home Improvement
- Pam Greene, Amcom Tax and Accounting
- Johanna Scholer, Friends of the Children
- Al Pranghofer, Rocky Mountain Construction
- Paul Simmons, Klamath Water Users Association
- Dan Morrison, Cal-Ore Communications
For more information, contact the Chamber at 541-884-5193.
The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce has served Klamath County since 1905. It is a member-based association made up of businesses and individuals who work together to advance the civic, economic, industrial, professional, and cultural life of Klamath County and the City of Klamath Falls, through advocacy and broad communication connections. Membership is available to businesses, organizations (including non-profits) and individuals.