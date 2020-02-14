WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a video statement on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus after attending a White House Roundtable on the outbreak.

“The Coronavirus roundtable we had in the situation room at the White House was very productive. We met with the top leaders in the U.S. government that are on this — from the CDC, to NIH, to DoD and beyond. They are responding using every tool that Congress has given them. They have the funding, they have the resources, and they are interacting with our friends and allies around the globe to provide assistance. Nobody does this better than the United States. We are in partnerships in Japan, putting clinicians on the ground there. We have offered to help in China and continue to be in conversation with the Chinese. Together we are using every bit of science we have and every bit of public health we have to address this and protect the American people,” said Walden.