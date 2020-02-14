At 6:30 p.m., Feb. 13, Klamath County sheriff deputies responded to a call about a negligent discharge of a firearm in the parking lot of Henley High School.

Two Henley High School students, who went home after school to retrieve firearms so they could go shooting together, had returned to the campus to retrieve a vehicle belonging to one of the students. As they transferred a firearm between vehicles, it discharged, striking one student in the hand. The student was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center for medical treatment.

During the incident, there were no threats to any individuals or to school property.