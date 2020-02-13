It’s Free Fishing Weekend Feb. 15 & 16
This weekend you won’t need a license, tag or endorsement to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon that’s open – to fishing, crabbing and clamming. Looking for some ideas? We happen to have some.
- It’s prime winter steelhead fishing on the north and mid-coast, and rivers should be in great shape for at least the early part of the weekend.
- The Sandy and Clackamas rivers also will be prime for good winter steelheading.
- Some anglers have been catching their limits of hatchery steelhead on the South Umpqua.
- Several waterbodies along the mid-coast, and in the Willamette and SW zones will be stocked with trout this week.
- Trout fishing has been good (and for big fish, too) in Priday, Krumbo and Malheur reservoirs.
- And for something a little different, check out the wiper fishing in Ana Reservoir.
- Some extra large trout (three pounders) will be stocked in several north Willamette waterbodies just in time for Free Fishing weekend: Henry Hagg Lake (500), St, Louis Ponds (500), EE Wilson Pond (500), Sheridan Pond (150) and Willamina Pond (150).