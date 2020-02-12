Sky Lakes Medical Center’s Intensive Care/Critical Care Unit recently earned a silver-level Beacon Award of Excellence, conferred by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

The three-year Beacon Award of Excellence recognizes exceptional patient care and healthy work environments. It follows a rigorous application process in which the unit demonstrated that its practices aligned with the AACN’s standards for optimal patient care.

“Receiving a Beacon Award for Excellence is recognition of the Sky Lakes team’s commitment to providing safe, patient-centered and evidence-based care to patients and families,” said Annette Cole, RN, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care at Sky Lakes.

“This award is independent validation of the team’s hard work to always provide excellent care to our patients and their families,” said Christie Wiles, RN, director of the Sky Lakes ICU/CCU. “It also recognizes that we have a workplace that encourages teamwork and empowers team members to make their optimal contribution.”

“The Beacon Award shows the dedication of everyone here has to providing great patient care,” said Jennifer Jacobs, RN, manager of the unit. “I’m proud of the work we do and honored to be a part of an organization that values that work.”

Units that receive the Beacon Award for Excellence meet criteria in six categories: Leadership structures and systems, appropriate staffing and staff engagement, effective communication, learning and development, evidence-based practice and processes, and outcome measurement.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: Founded in 1969, the AACN is the largest specialty nursing organization in the world. It represents the interests of more than a half-million acute- and critical-care nurses, and has more than 200 chapters in the United States.

About Sky Lakes: Sky Lakes Medical Center is a community-owned, internationally accredited acute-care hospital licensed for 176 beds. Sky Lakes is among the region’s largest employers with a payroll of more than 1,500 people. The Sky Lakes family includes a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, a home health agency, and the award-winning Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center.