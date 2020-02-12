CORVALLIS, Ore.- The first college basketball game in history was played almost 125 years ago. In the modern post World War II era of college basketball, almost 400,000 young men have played Men’s College Basketball. Oregon Tech’s Mitchell Fink has permanently etched his way into basketball record books this weekend by becoming only the 13th player in College Basketball History, at any level, to reach the 800 assist and 2,000 point career mark. He is currently 11th on the all time assist list amongst 2,000 point scorers

A player that can score 2,000 points in a college career is a rare find, and is rightfully one of the most celebrated accomplishments in college basketball. A player who achieves 800 assists is extremely rare. A review of colleges around the nation, at all levels, reveals that most school’s career assist leaders have 450 to 600 assists. A major accomplishment by itself, but it frames into context the rarity of the 800 assist player.

The ability to provide historic scoring power, and at the same time involve teammates at record levels, is an extremely rare gift.

13th Player in College Basketball History to reach the 800 assists and 2,000 point milestone

Oregon Tech All Time Assist leader

Oregon Tech 2nd Leading Career Scorer

2 time All American, 2019 1st Team All American

2 time Cascade Conference Player of the Year

Oregon Ad Rutschman Award Winner ‘Best Small College Athlete in Oregon”

Led his Hustlin’ Owl team mates to the 2019 Cascade Conference Title

Led his Hustlin’ Owl team mates to the 2019 NAIA DII Championship game

Led his Hustlin’ Owl team mates to 3 National Tournaments

Has won 93 games as a Hustlin’ Owl. 74% win rate for career

https://cascadeconference.org/news/2020/2/12/mens-basketball-oregon-techs-mitchell-fink-makes-mens-college-basketball-history.aspx?fbclid=IwAR2WFOVe6O5dsAqhlElnH_0PSlJCPza2i2SEKxqLZfQ1EGxZaDaRsCffqes