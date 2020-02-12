KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Rivals Oregon Tech (15-11, 9-7 CCC) and Southern Oregon University (17-8, 13-5 CCC) met at Danny Miles Court on Tuesday evening for a thrilling battle that featured nine lead changes and two ties before the Raiders were able to pull ahead in the fourth with a 10-3 run to secure a 94-89 victory.

“It was a very disappointing night for the Lady Owls,” commented Head Coach Scott Meredith . “The effort was there but we had very little energy at the defensive end. We were supposed to defend the 3, but Southern hit 13 of 25 so we failed miserably there. Some very good individual offensive performances but giving up 94 on our court is a tough one to accept. We will get after it again Friday.”

The Lady Owls opened up the game 6-0 in the first, holding Southern scoreless for the first four minutes of the quarter. Once the Raiders got going, however, they quickly pulled ahead with a 14-3 run led by Kami Walk.

The second stanza opened with back-and-forth action as defense lagged, but Tech got back on track with a 14-2 run and maintained their advantage with an 8-3 burst to end the half 43-41.

The Owls held the lead through the beginning of the third, but a Southern Oregon comeback effort put them back in the lead, with a long-range basket from Kalei Iwami capping a 7-0 rush and tying up the game. Back-to-back three-pointers from Dominique Harding put the team in the lead, and they held out until the end of the period.

The Raider’s 10-3 run early in the fourth gave them an 11-point buffer they were able to hold to the end of the game through a 9-2 Tech effort.

Junior Abby Kreiser scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Owls. The CCC Honorable Mention also added six assists and two steals and shot 4-of-7 from long range. Freshman Makaila Napoleon followed up with 18 points and junior Amanda Constant notched another 16 points and five rebounds.

Harding led Southern Oregon with 19 points and three assists and was followed by Daranda Hinkey and Walk, who each scored 13. Iwami and Bryanna Raff each tallied 12, and Syd’Nee Fryer added nine points, five rebounds, and five steals to the effort.

Southern Oregon shot at 52% from long range on the night, sinking 13 to Tech’s seven. The team also forced 19 turnovers while only committing 14 of their own, earning a slight 22-20 scoring advantage off turnovers.

The Owls held a 34-25 rebounding edge.

The Raiders took a 32-18 advantage from their bench with the help of high scoring from Iwami and Raff.

The Lady Owls will take on Walla Walla University this Friday and Saturday to continue their five-game home stand. The games will take place at Danny Miles Court, with Friday’s game starting at 1:00pm and Saturday’s game starting at 7:30pm.