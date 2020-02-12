KLAMATH FALLS — The Klamath Community College board of trustees voted unanimously at its January meeting to approve the process of transitioning the community college district in north Lake County to the Klamath Community College taxing district.

The final approval will be determined by the state Legislative Assembly in the form of a bill or resolution prior to taking effect. If approved, the order will take effect on June 30, 2020.

“I am excited for this opportunity to formally unify the college’s efforts and our counties together, and I look forward to welcoming the North Lake district as part of KCC,” said KCC Trustee William Riggs.

The North Lake territory, which is comprised of the northernmost area of Lake County, is currently part of the Central Oregon Community College (COCC) taxing district. The COCC board of directors took formal action to support the transition at a regularly scheduled meeting in June 2019.

KCC has a long-established partnership with north Lake County schools and has delivered college-level courses to North Lake High School since 2015. The courses are delivered using synchronous technology, which allows students in remote areas to participate in college classes in real time using specialized video and audio equipment streamed on large monitors.

KCC also offers numerous dual credit options at North Lake High School. Students who participate in dual credit courses can earn college-level credit in a high school classroom. The courses range from business to agriculture and must be taught by a high school teacher who meets the qualifications to teach a college-level course for KCC. Students who have earned dual credit in high school are better prepared for the rigors of college and are on average more successful.

“High school graduates who have earned dual credit and enter college will have a higher lifetime earning potential because they have fewer classes to pay for and can graduate college at an earlier age,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said KCC will begin working with North Lake school districts and community members to learn how the college can better improve existing services and what additional services may be needed.

“We are honored that North Lake wants to be part of our taxing district, and we will continue to strengthen this partnership for the benefit of the residents and rural Oregon,” Gutierrez said.