There will be a benefit dinner from 3pm to 8 p.m at the VFW this Sunday February 16th to help raise funeral costs and expenses for Josh Hunts’ family due to them losing his six-year-old son, Aedyen Brian Hunt.

It’s going to be a spaghetti feed and lasagna garlic bread and salad $10 a plate and it is kid friendly. There will also be donation jars for the family located at the Klamath Falls VFW Pelican Post 1383

Please help support this local family through this tragic moment in there lives.

ALL proceeds of dinner will also go to the Hunt family. Donations will help with medical expenses and laying there beautiful baby to rest.