Chiloquin High School and all other Klamath County School District schools remain open

The Klamath County School District is closing Chiloquin Elementary School Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14 to help prevent the spread of influenza. The school is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Feb. 18. (All public schools are closed Monday in observance of President’s Day.)

As of Wednesday (Feb. 12), 35 of the 190 students and nearly 25 percent of staff at the elementary school were absent due to illness. Symptoms of influenza include high fevers, headaches, body aches, and cough. Health experts are asking those who are ill to stay home and recover for five to seven days. Tests indicate both strains of flu – influenza A and influenza B – are present.

Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School and all other Klamath County School District schools will remain open and are currently not experiencing the same absence or illness rate. Increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols have been in place for the last two weeks. Parents are encouraged to disinfect home surfaces including counters, door handles, and chair handles and backs as well as frequently used items such as remote controls and phones.

Parents and students are encouraged to monitor the district website – www.kcsd.k12.or.us – for additional information and updates.