KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After falling to No. 8 ranked rival Southern Oregon (20-6, 14-4 CCC) by a single point in January, No. 12 Oregon Tech (20-6, 10-7 CCC) turned the tables at home, scoring an upset victory on Tuesday evening at Danny Miles Court with a four-point margin, 82-78.

“Those were two really physical teams battling it out tonight,” said OIT head coach Justin Parnell . “SOU is a team who can make a deep national tournament run. Apart from some offensive rebounds I thought our half court defense was very good tonight and Scotty Burge did a terrific job on Borich.”

A 10-3 run sent the Raiders to the lead in the first half, with Jordan Hunt and Tez Allen three-pointers contributing to the effort. Intense back-and-forth between the two teams ensued, with six ties and lead changes in the half.

The Owls redeemed the half with an 11-2 comeback to take and maintain the lead, ending the period at a three-point advantage, 36-33. The team entered the second on an 8-0 run as senior Mitchell Fink downed two long-range shots in a row, expanding their lead to 11.

An 11-4 run near the midpoint of the second settled things for Tech, with the team maintaining the lead from that point to the end of the game.

Fink led the team with a game-high 26 points, nine assists, and three steals. The senior also shot 4-of-9 from behind the arc on the night. Sophomore Matt Van Tassell tallied 15 points before fouling out in the second half, and sophomore Lachlan McKimm and junior Harrison Steiger each notched 10.

Junior Garret Albrecht grabbed nine boards to lead Tech in the stat, but Jordan Hunt and Tate Hoffman of Southern each notched nine to lead the Raiders to a 35-33 edge overall.

Hoffman also led Southern Oregon in scoring, adding 22 points. Aaron Borich followed behind with 16 points and six assists, shooting 3-of-7 from long range. Brad Allen rounded off the double-digit scorers with 11 points.

The Owls forced 13 turnovers while only committing eight, earning a 16-8 point advantage off turnovers.

The Hustlin’ Owls will take on Walla Walla University this Friday and Saturday to continue their five-game home stand. The games will take place at Danny Miles Court, with Friday’s game starting at 3:00 pm and Saturday’s game starting at 9:30 pm.