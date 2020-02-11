What’s Happened So Far?
- On Thursday Feb. 6, a combination of heavy rain and snow melt caused by warm temperatures brought flooding to many areas of Umatilla County.
- Since flooding started, the Oregon Army National Guard used helicopters to rescue 54 people, 10 dogs, one cat and one rabbit stranded by the flood.
- One woman was killed when high water swept through her property near the Bar M Ranch, the only reported fatality in the flooding.
- High water and road damage closed Interstate 84 in both directions Friday Feb. 7 between Exits 182 and 188. Crews worked through the night and opened one lane in each direction late Sunday night, Feb. 9.
What’s Happening on Monday?
- Weather is expected be cool and dry with no new flood threats.
- A web site has been set up for homeowners, renters and businesses to report damage to their property: https://tinyurl.com/w4838tq. This information will be used by the county to capture impacts of the flood to request support from the state and federal government.
- The search and rescue operation will transition to an assessment process to determine the extent of the damage.
- Umatilla County crews will evaluate roads and the damage to county equipment.
- ODOT will continue working on I-84 but there is no timeline for reopening the second eastbound and westbound lanes.
- ODOT will continue to inspect and repair roads and structures and assess potential damage.
- OR 204, the Tollgate Highway, remains closed between milepost 26.7, Andes Prairie, and 37.4 at Summerville Road.
- Umatilla County crews will inspect and assess damage to Walla Walla River Road and Mill Creek Road.
What Happens Next?
- Crews will continue recovery efforts throughout the area, including damage assessment and planning/constructing repairs.
- ODOT will announce updates regarding opening the second eastbound and westbound lanes of I-84 and the closed section of OR 204.