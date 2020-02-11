SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 3rd Class Tiffany Graves, a native of Klamath Falls, Oregon, joined the Navy because it was the only branch her family had not served in.

Now, three years later, Graves serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego.

Graves is a logistics specialist who is responsible for the ship’s budget, ensuring ships have repair parts as necessary, and overseeing logistics.

“My favorite part of my rate is how much it will benefit me in the civilian world,” said Graves. “A lot of what I do is side-by-side with civilians in the sector. I learn a lot about attention to detail and accounting.”

Graves is a 2016 Henley High School graduate.

According to Graves, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Klamath Falls.

“I learned to treat everyone like your neighbor,” said Graves. “Kindness goes a long way, but also not being a pushover.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Pilots and aircrew are trained in the squadron to fly MH-60S “Seahawk” helicopters to ensure they are prepared for peacetime and warfighting missions.

Helicopters are equipped with the ability to conduct replenishments at sea, search and rescue missions and support other operations as needed.

According to Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, the focus of today’s Navy is squarely on warfighting, warfighters and the capabilities needed for the Navy of the future.

“I am confident we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Gilday. “And we will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Graves is most proud of completing her first deployment in 2019, earning three deployment ribbons and a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

“I received a lot of these achievements because I was deployed to the Middle East and because of my time in the Navy,” said Graves.

For Graves, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one Graves hopes to continue.

“All my aunts and uncles on my dad’s side, my father, and grandfather served,” said Graves. “I am continuing the family name in the military.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Graves, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“Serving in the Navy means I am building relationships with people from all over the world and gives me a sense of pride,” said Graves.