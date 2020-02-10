REDDING, Calif. – The Oregon Tech softball team improved to 5-1 on the year with a Sunday sweep of Simpson University, 8-7 in 8-innings in game 1 and 8-6 in game 2 at the Simpson softball field.

“We had a great team effort as we hit the ball well today,” said assistant coach Jamie Leveque . “We had a couple of outstanding plays in the outfield and that, combined with solid pitching, gave us victories and what we expect it would be close games.”

Game 1 Oregon Tech 8 Simpson 7 (8-Innings)

The Lady Owls scored a run in the top of the 8th and then kept the Red Hawks off the board in the bottom of the extra frame to secure the win played under International rules that place a runner at second base to start the each half inning. Tech was able to move that runner to third and then score the game-winner on a sacrifice fly RBI off the bat of McKenna Armantrout .

Each team scored a run in the first inning, then Oregon Tech opened-up a 6-2 lead with a 5-run 3rd inning highlighted by a 3-run double by Brianna Griffiths .

Simpson scored 2-runs in the 6th and 3-runs in the 7th to send the game into extra innings.

Armantrout, Krista Ward and Griffiths led the OIT attack with 2-hits each.

Game 2 Oregon Tech 8 Simpson 6

OIT scored four runs in the top of the first on 3-hits and a big 2-run error by the Red Hawks.

Simpson answered with 4-runs in the third to tie the game at 5.

Tech scored 1-run in the 4th and two in the 6th and then held on for the 8-6 win.

Abrie Businger, and Neenah Pangilinan had three hits each and Griffiths, Armantrout and Mackenzie Driscoll added two-hits apiece to lead the Owls in the game.

Sarah Abramson picked up both wins on the day for the Owls to improve to 4-0 on the year.

The Owls will head down to Atherton, California for a four game series against Menlo College next Saturday and Sunday.