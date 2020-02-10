- Name of project: Lower Klamath UNIT 2
- Purpose: Wildlife habitat improvement
- Contact info: USFWS Jebediah Koons 541-591-0205
- Legal location, county, and landmark of burn: 48N 4E Sections 28, 29, 30
- Type of burn: Underburn
- Total acreage / estimated acres per day: 2800
- When the burn is planned: 2/11/20
- Duration of ignition given in days: 2-3
- Estimated direction of smoke travel: South
- Communities or Smoke Sensitive Areas that could be impacted (if any), Smoke Sensitive Areas are Lava Beds N.M., Merrill OR, Tulelake CA, Klamath Falls OR, and Newell Ca.