CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Kristin Farrell (Left) and Danielle De Castro (Right) have been named the Red Lion Women’s Basketball Player and Indoor Track Athlete of the Week respectively the conference office announced today.

The five-foot-eight sophomore guard from Reno, Nev., had an incredible weekend, averaging 22.0 points per game to lift the Owls to two wins, including an upset over No. 17-ranked Northwest Christian University. Farrell scored the game-winning basket against Corban University to finish with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, before following with a career-high 29 points (9-for-13) against the Beacons. Farrell shot 71.4-percent on the weekend, including 66.7-perecent from long range by making 8-of-12 from behind the arc, and was perfect at the charity stripe.

This is the second time this year that De Castro received this honor from the conference.

The senior from Seattle won the University of Portland 3k event, hitting an NAIA “A” as she beat NCAA DI and DII athletes. De Castro set a new school record with a time of 10 minutes, 2.15 seconds and is now fourth on the NAIA list.