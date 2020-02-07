People in Oregon are being warned of a new telephone scam.

CPR Call Blocker, makers of the best-selling call blocking device in the US and the UK, is urging the public in Oregon to beware if they receive a call from an apparent police officer telling you that your bank card has been cloned or that money has been taken from your account.

The scam, which has been conning people, involves the ‘police officer’ asking the victim to either hand over their bank details, transfer funds or withdraw cash for collection.

Advice to prevent you becoming a victim of bogus calls: