More than 200 compete in skills conference Wednesday for a chance at a state berth

Mazama High School junior Charles Kaufman never envisioned he would be able to confidently speak in front of a group much less win a public speaking scholarship to help pay for a German student exchange trip.

But thanks to FBLA, Kaufman is doing just that. This year, instead of just taking tests and attending workshops at FBLA competitions, he is competing in the public speaking category – and doing well.

Kaufman was among the more than 200 high school students from nine schools, including Lost River, Mazama, Gilchrist and Bonanza, who attended workshops and competed at the 2020 FBLA Cascade Regional Skills Conference Wednesday at Oregon Tech for a chance to qualify for state competition.

“My goals were to strengthen confidence and improve my community,” Kaufman said, who this year took on the role of a SMART Reading site coordinator for Stearns Elementary School and he helped organize World Read Aloud Day, inviting community leaders to read with students. “Two years ago, before FBLA, I never would have dreamt of talking to the mayor.”

FBLA – Future Business Leaders of America – offers students a chance to improve their business skills in communication, ethics, management, leadership, and mathematics. Competition categories on Wednesday involved presentations before judges in categories ranging graphic design and public speaking to job interview and business ethics. Students also take written tests and submit community service and government promotion projects.

Students who place in the top 10 in their competition category qualify to compete in April at the FBLA State Business Leadership Conference in Portland.

Bonanza Junior-Senior High School siblings Charlize and Cassidy Bryne teamed up to compete in graphic design – and placed first overall and qualifying for the state competition. Their challenge: Create a logo, name, and all promotional materials for a band. They imagined an independent pop band called Beyond Blue.

“I love creating things,” Cassidy said. He plans to attend University of Oregon after graduation and major in product design. Charlize has similar interests. She takes custom orders and paints designs on hydroflasks in her spare time.

Mazama sophomore Elyse Balakas competed in job interview on Wednesday, placing third. She also tested in business communications, placing first overall, and submitted a community service project that raised food for the local animal shelter.

“FBLA gives me experience and insight into the business world,” Balakas said. “You also learn to network.”

Her classmate Brandon Gailey won a first place finish in ethics, speaking to judges about the negative aspects of photo manipulation. He also placed first in advertising and submitted a government promotion project. The project asked the city of Klamath Falls and Klamath County to proclaim the week of Nov. 15 FBLA Week.

Lost River eighth-graders Jazmin Cobian and Celeste Cobian (they are cousins) are in their second year of FBLA, which offers competitions at the middle school level. They both competed Wednesday in a category called “elevator speech.”

“They give you a topic and then you have 30 seconds to talk about it in front of the judges,” Celeste explained.

Because of FBLA, both teens say they are able to give an impromptu speech about any topic.

“It’s an opportunity for me to learn new skills and prepare for the future,” Celeste said. The cousins both qualified for state in the category – Jazmin placed first and Celeste second.

Gilchrist High School seniors and FBLA officers Katie McDaniel, Ashley Kelley and Tabitha Wright attended workshops Wednesday’s regional conference. The three had already taken their tests, and qualified for state in their respective categories.

McDaniel, who competed in political science and organizational leadership, said FBLA has helped her in all aspects of her life. “I’ve really improved my public speaking skills,” she said.

The following students (listed by school) qualified to compete at the state competition and for a chance to qualify for FBLA nationals:

STATE QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL

Bonanza Junior-Senior High School

Business Communication Melinda Richter Fourth

Graphic Design Cassidy Byrne and Charlize Byrne First

Graphic Design Sophie Thompson Sixth

Health Care Administration Jasmine Garcia Eighth

Introduction to Business Josie Cole Eighth

Introduction to Business Alexa Lee Third

Introduction to Business Brooke Mosier Ninth

Introduction to Business Cameron Motz Second

Introduction to Business Sophie Thompson First

Introduction to Business Communication Toryn Aguiar Third

Introduction to Business Communication Josie Cole Fourth

Introduction to Business Communication Angelina Hadd Ninth

Introduction to Business Communication Alexa Lee Seventh

Introduction to Business Communication Belen Marin Eighth

Introduction to Business Presentation Belen Marin First

Introduction to Business Presentation Yahir Raygoza-Cortez First

Introduction to Financial Math Toryn Aguiar Eighth

Introduction to Financial Math Cameron Motz Fourth

Introduction to Financial Math Yahir Raygoza-Cortez Sixth

Introduction to Public Speaking Star Garcia Sixth

Journalism Jessie Vaughan Sixth

Personal Finance Cassidy Byrne Third

Personal Finance Chris Eck First

Personal Finance Melinda Richter Fourth

Public Speaking Jasmine Garcia Eighth

Publication Design Jessie Vaughan First

Sales Presentation Tayla Berry Second

Gilchrist High School

Advertising Ashley Kelley Third

Business Calculations, Jesse Finch, Fifth

Business Law Michael Clapp Fifth

Business Law Cassidy Newton Ninth

Business Law Tabitha Wright Third

Business Law Sierra Olsen Eighth

Computer Problem Solving Garrett Huffman Second

Cyber Security Cassidy Newton Fifth

Cyber Security Sierra Olsen Fourth

Entrepreneurship Laci Clark First

Global Business Ashley Kelley First

Help Desk Kira Pelzel Third

Hospitality Management Laci Clark Second

Introduction to Information Technology Danica Peterson Eighth

Introduction to Information Technology Deshaun Mendes Sixth

Job Interview Angelica Garcia Fifth

Management Decision Making Angelica Garcia First

Marketing Austin Gandy Fifth

Marketing Alex Colvin Fourth

Organizational Leadership Katie McDaniel Fourth

Personal Finance Tabitha Wright Sixth

Political Science Katie McDaniel Third

Sports and Entertainment Management Michael Clapp First

Gilchrist Middle School

Business Etiquette Jazzmen Cline First

Business Etiquette Dalton Peterson Fourth

Business Etiquette Blayne Buell Sixth

Business Math and Financial Literacy Anna Wright Second

Business Math and Financial Literacy Elliot Foust First

Digital Citizenship Elliot Foust Third

Elevator Speech Jazzmen Cline Fourth

Introduction to Computer Science and Coding Daniel Egger First

Multimedia and Website Development Dalton Peterson Second

Multimedia and Website Development Daniel Egger First

Lost River High School

Accounting 1 Aurora Cerri Fifth

Accounting II Giovanny Perez First

Advertising Maria Huizar Fifth

Agribusiness Carston Hartman Sixth

Agribusiness Nicolas Pena Fifth

Business Calculations Luis Romero Fourth

Business Communication Yulisa Alonzo Ninth

Business Communication Karla Hernandez Eighth

Business Communication Angela Taylor Tenth

Business Communication Ashleigh Taylor Fifth

Business Law Daniela Duran Seventh

Business Law Maria Huizar Fourth

Computer Problem Solving Kody Thomas First

Cyber Security Benjamin Hernandez Eighth

Cyber Security Kody Thomas Seventh

Economics Bianca Aguirre Second

Economics Nicolas Pena First

Future Business Leader Lizbeth Cazarez Third

Future Business Leader Stephanie Zacarias Second

Health Care Administration Stephanie Zacarias Ninth

Health Care Administration Liliana Figueroa Tenth

Insurance & Risk Management Giovanny Perez Second

Introduction to Business Johan Ayala Fourth

Introduction to Business Hector Briseno Sixth

Introduction to Business Hailey Villegas Seventh

Introduction to Business Communication Daniela Valadez Tenth

Introduction to Business Communication Jasmin Hernandez Fifth

Introduction to Business Communication Aaron Reyes Second

Introduction to Business Communication Michelle Ruedas Sixth

Introduction to Business Procedures Daniel Zacarias Third

Introduction to Business Procedures Romelia Garcia Second

Introduction to Business Procedures Daniela Valadez Fourth

Introduction to Business Procedures Alicia Venegas First

Introduction to Business Procedures Yoselin Salazar Fifth

Introduction to FBLA Grady Dunlea Tenth

Introduction to FBLA Romelia Garcia Seventh

Introduction to FBLA Johan Ayala First

Introduction to FBLA Nehemiah Hernandez Eighth

Introduction to FBLA Aaron Reyes Third

Introduction to FBLA Johana Hernandez Second

Introduction to Financial Math Michelle Ruedas Tenth

Introduction to Financial Math Nikolas Taylor First

Introduction to Information Technology Jasmin Hernandez Second

Introduction to Information Technology Nikolas Taylor First

Introduction to Information Technology Codey Lyman Seventh

Introduction to Information Technology Hector Briseno Fourth

Introduction to Information Technology Geovanni Cazarez Ninth

Introduction to Information Technology Johana Hernandez Fifth

Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure Eric Alonzo Third

Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure Piedad Valadez First

Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure Alicia Venegas Second

Journalism Yulisa Alonzo Eighth

Journalism Giovanni Rizo Ninth

Journalism Angela Taylor Tenth

Network Design Yanet Cobian Second

Networking Concepts Bianca Aguirre Fifth

Networking Concepts Yanet Cobian First

Networking Concepts Karla Hernandez Fourth

Networking Concepts Alexander Salazar Second

Organizational Leadership Lizbeth Cazarez Seventh

Organizational Leadership Ashleigh Taylor Eighth

Personal Finance Alexander Salazar Eighth

Personal Finance Daniela Duran Seventh

Political Science Liliana Figueroa Eighth

Political Science Giovanni Rizo Ninth

Securities and Investments Axel Ramos Second

Sports and Entertainment Management Carston Hartman and Axel Ramos Second

Lost River Junior High

Business Etiquette Celeste Cobian Second

Business Etiquette Chantelle Reyes Fifth

Business Etiquette Amadeus Hernandez Third

Career Exploration Amadeus Hernandez First

Digital Citizenship Braden Dawson Second

Digital Citizenship Jazmin Cobian First

Elevator Speech Celeste Cobian Second

Elevator Speech Jazmin Cobian First

Elevator Speech Cabella Wright Third

Ethical Leadership Cabella Wright Third

Ethical Leadership Chantelle Reyes Second

Ethical Leadership Braden Dawson First

Mazama High School

Accounting 1 Jordon Gulley Fourth

Accounting 1 Madalyn Holmes Third

Advertising Abbygail Blakely Second

Advertising Brandon Gailey First

Agribusiness Kenna Bernardin First

Agribusiness Aaron Renie Second

Business Calculations Nick Ambrose First

Business Calculations Chandler Hagen Third

Business Communication Sidalee Jasso Third

Business Ethics Brandon Gailey First

Client Service Adrianna Jasso Second

Computer Applications June Rios Second

Computer Applications Sander Allison First

Computer Game & Simulation Programming Diego Diaz, Matthew Elfbrandt and Alexander Lehman First

Cyber Security Isiah Schreiber Sixth

Future Business Leader Nathan Hantzmon First

Graphic Design Alex Magana Third

Health Care Administration Kaitlyn Hanson Sixth

Health Care Administration Brittany Leslie-Hull Seventh

Health Care Administration McKenna Neubert First

Health Care Administration Raine Wilcox Second

Help Desk Nick Ambrose First

Hospitality Management Nathan Hantzmon and Kristalyn Hayes First

Impromptu Speaking Kenna Bernardin Fifth

Impromptu Speaking Sidalee Jasso First

Impromptu Speaking Chandler Hagen Fourth

Introduction to Business Communication Elise Balakas First

Introduction to Business Presentation Abby Beck and Hailey Hagerty Fourth

Introduction to FBLA Jordin Cantamessa Fifth

Introduction to FBLA Kamden Mulldune Fourth

Introduction to FBLA Diego Pineda-Watley Sixth

Introduction to FBLA Hailey Hagerty Ninth

Introduction to Financial Math Ben Whalen Seventh

Introduction to Financial Math Jacob Stacey Second

Introduction to Financial Math Alexa Martinez Ninth

Introduction to Public Speaking Alexa Martinez Fifth

Introduction to Public Speaking Makayla Quirk Fourth

Introduction to Public Speaking Brittany Leslie-Hull First

Introduction to Public Speaking Kamden Mulldune Second

Job Interview Elise Balakas Third

Job Interview Macy Clemens Seventh

Job Interview Dakota Powless Fourth

Networking Concepts Cadence Balsz Third

Personal Finance Abbygail Blakely Second

Political Science Adrianna Jasso Fifth

Political Science Kristalyn Hayes Seventh

Public Speaking Charles Kaufman Fourth

Public Speaking Jeremiah Robins Seventh

Public Speaking Gabe Moran First

Sales Presentation Cadence Balsz Second

Sales Presentation Jacob Stacey Fifth

Sales Presentation Raine Wilcox Fourth

Social Media Campaign Landon Baeth, Madalyn Holmes and Jack Hunt Second

Website Design Dori Marchessault Second

Website Design Jordon Gulley, Jonathan Havener and Isiah Schreiber Third

Word Processing Destiny Mille Third

Word Processing Jack Hunt First

Word Processing Tyler Spoon Second