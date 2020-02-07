Klamath Falls, Oregon – If your last dodgeball game was an elementary school nightmare of stinging skin and bruised ego, now is your chance for a re-match for a good cause. The non-profit Pelican Education Foundation (PEF) announces that registrations are open for a community-wide dodgeball tournament to be held Saturday, April 25, at Klamath Union High School’s Pel Court.

Players of all skill levels 16 years and older are invited to play in teams of six to eight in the double-elimination tournament, which will be the foundation’s primary fundraiser for 2020.

Registration is limited to the first 32 teams, so players are encouraged to register early for a place on the court. Teams may register by searching the keywords “PEF Dodgeball” at runsignup.com. Team registration costs $335 and includes tournament t-shirts, prizes for the most creative team uniform and trophies for the tournament champions.

The event will include a raffle and food truck sales. Spectators are welcome.

“A group of friends, an office staff, a book club, an alumni group, a school athletic team . . . Any group of six to eight can form a team,” said PEF board member Will Sargent. “I challenge everyone to get in on fun that strengthens education and community in Klamath.”

PEF is a 501c3 non-profit that enriches learning in Klamath’s city schools by supporting student scholarships and teacher grants. Funding in 2019 included support for a third-grade drama program, a Native American storyteller for fourth-graders, flexible seating in fifth-grade classrooms, sixth-grade science supplies, an expanded Orchestra Academy for middle and high school students, media equipment at KU and seven college scholarships for graduating seniors.

Already committed to PEF are tournament championship co-sponsors JELD-WEN and Diversified Contractors Inc., runner-up sponsor Powley Plumbing, and court sponsors Windermere Real Estate, D.A. Davidson & Co., ZCS Engineering & Architecture and Pacific Electrical Contractors.