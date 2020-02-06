Salem, OR – Today the Oregon Secretary of State released an audit report of the Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Program information system, known as OR-KIDS. The report concludes that OR-KIDS performs its primary functions as a case management tool and data hub, but that improvements in usability, data quality management, and training are needed.

“We appreciate the report and its acknowledgement of the work that is ongoing to improve the efficiency and usability of the OR-KIDS system,” said Rebecca Jones Gaston, director of the Oregon Child Welfare Program. “As we transform our Child Welfare system into one focused on prevention, safety and improving outcomes for children and families, data integrity and accessibility will continue to be a top priority.”

In addition to usability enhancements, DHS is in the beginning phases of a project to make significant changes to OR-KIDS to bring it into alignment with new federal standards for child welfare information systems. The report also recommends that DHS assign a qualified project manager to oversee this project.

Of the six recommendations made in the report, three of them are already in progress with plans to be implemented in 2020. The remaining three recommendations will be fully implemented in 2021.

OR-KIDS is the system of record for Oregon’s Child Welfare Program. It is the case management tool and central data hub that is used to document all case activities and points of contact with the child welfare system, including reports of child abuse or neglect.

On Dec. 31, 2019 there were 6,974 children in foster care.

In December 2019 there were 6,179 screened reports of abuse or neglect that were documented in OR-KIDS and either closed at screening or assigned for assessment.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).