YREKA, Calif. — The Klamath National Forest has completed the February 1st snow surveys. These measurements are a part of the statewide California Cooperative Snow Survey program, which helps the State forecast the quantity of water available for agriculture, power generation, recreation, and stream flow releases later in the year.

Despite substantial winter storms this season, recent warm temperatures and rain events have left current snowpack conditions short of average. According to measurements taken for the February survey, the snowpack is at 66% of the historic average snow height (snow depth) and at 75% of the historic average Snow Water Equivalent (SWE, a measure of water content) across all survey points (see result table). Historically, snowpack reaches its annual maximum by late-March/early-April.

Snow surveys are conducted monthly during the winter and spring months (February through May), by Forest Service employees traveling to established sites in the headwaters of the Scott River watershed to take measurements. The newest measuring site at Scott Mountain has been monitored for 32 years; the oldest site at Middle Boulder has been monitored for 72 years. Some sites are located close to Forest roads with good access, while others require hours of travel by snowshoe and/or snowmobile.