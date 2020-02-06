An anonymous quilting donor has contributed $2000 to the Klamath-Lake

Counties Food Bank, with the invitation for all quilters, sewers, and/or needle

crafters to add to this seed donation. Join February’s campaign to “Feed our

Neighbors, One Stitch at a time.” Groups and individuals are welcome to add to

this beginning and see how much good we can do.

Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank has been serving those in need for nearly

36 years. We provide food and non-food items to 100 partner non-profit agencies

within our 18,000 square mile service area. Donations routinely decline this time

of year, so your help in this campaign is critical to the Food Bank’s ability to

continue its services to the community.

You may send donations to PO Box 317, Klamath Falls, OR. 97601, drop a

donation at 3231 Maywood Drive, or donate on line at klamathfoodbank.org.

Make sure you note that your gift is part of the February campaign, “Feed our

Neighbors, One Stitch at a Time.” Each dollar donated accesses about 10 pounds

of food!