(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Oregon Tech Men’s Basketball Team (18-5, 8-5 CCC) moved down seven spots to No. 12 in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll announced today.
Tech has gone 4-3 since the last poll on January 15 including wins last weekend against (RV) Northwest 86-78 and Evergreen State 95-67 both at Danny Miles Court.
College of Idaho (22-3, 15-0 CCC) moves up in this week’s poll from No.3-to-No.2 while Southern Oregon (18-5, 12-3 CCC) moved up from No.15-to-No.8. Other Cascade Conference teams to receive votes was Northwest (13-11, 9-4 CCC) which received 8 votes.
Oregon Tech will play at Corban University (10-14, 4-10 CCC) this Friday, February 7 in Salem, Oregon and at Northwest Christian (13-11, 8-6 CCC) in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, February 8th. Both games can be heard live on 92.5 KLAD-FM and on the World Wide Web at www.oregontechowls.com starting at 7:00 pm with the Justin Parnell Coaches Show with Michael Garrard and Bobby Thompson.
2019-2020 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 – Poll 4 (Feb. 5)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Morningside (Iowa) [9]
|23-1
|310
|2
|3
|College of Idaho [2]
|22-3
|299
|3
|2
|Indiana Wesleyan [1]
|20-4
|296
|4
|4
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|22-2
|282
|5
|8
|Marian (Ind.)
|19-5
|268
|6
|14
|Keiser (Fla.)
|19-3
|249
|7
|7
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|20-4
|242
|8
|15
|Southern Oregon
|18-5
|235
|9
|11
|Bethel (Ind.)
|19-5
|231
|10
|10
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|18-5
|224
|11
|8
|Washington Adventist (Md.)
|20-5
|208
|12
|5
|Oregon Tech
|18-5
|207
|13
|13
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|19-6
|185
|14
|12
|IU Kokomo (Ind.)
|19-5
|184
|15
|21
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|18-6
|176
|16
|16
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|18-6
|162
|17
|23
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|18-4
|131
|18
|17
|Mount Marty (S.D.)
|18-7
|127
|19
|25
|Holy Cross (Ind.)
|19-5
|121
|20
|6
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|18-6
|119
|21
|20
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|17-7
|102
|22
|24
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|17-3
|101
|23
|18
|Grace (Ind.)
|15-9
|97
|24
|22
|Madonna (Mich.)
|18-7
|88
|25
|19
|Union (Ky.)
|17-8
|74
Receiving Votes: Dordt (Iowa) 69, Montreat (N.C.) 30, Indiana East 24, Ave Maria (Fla.) 21, Bethel (Kan.) 20, Concordia (Neb.) 19, Indiana Tech 12, McPherson (Kan.) 11, Northwest 8, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 8, Cal Maritime 4, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 3, Bellevue (Neb.) 3