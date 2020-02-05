(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Oregon Tech Men’s Basketball Team (18-5, 8-5 CCC) moved down seven spots to No. 12 in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll announced today.

Tech has gone 4-3 since the last poll on January 15 including wins last weekend against (RV) Northwest 86-78 and Evergreen State 95-67 both at Danny Miles Court.

College of Idaho (22-3, 15-0 CCC) moves up in this week’s poll from No.3-to-No.2 while Southern Oregon (18-5, 12-3 CCC) moved up from No.15-to-No.8. Other Cascade Conference teams to receive votes was Northwest (13-11, 9-4 CCC) which received 8 votes.

Oregon Tech will play at Corban University (10-14, 4-10 CCC) this Friday, February 7 in Salem, Oregon and at Northwest Christian (13-11, 8-6 CCC) in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, February 8th. Both games can be heard live on 92.5 KLAD-FM and on the World Wide Web at www.oregontechowls.com starting at 7:00 pm with the Justin Parnell Coaches Show with Michael Garrard and Bobby Thompson.

2019-2020 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 – Poll 4 (Feb. 5)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Morningside (Iowa) [9] 23-1 310 2 3 College of Idaho [2] 22-3 299 3 2 Indiana Wesleyan [1] 20-4 296 4 4 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 22-2 282 5 8 Marian (Ind.) 19-5 268 6 14 Keiser (Fla.) 19-3 249 7 7 Ottawa (Kan.) 20-4 242 8 15 Southern Oregon 18-5 235 9 11 Bethel (Ind.) 19-5 231 10 10 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 18-5 224 11 8 Washington Adventist (Md.) 20-5 208 12 5 Oregon Tech 18-5 207 13 13 Lourdes (Ohio) 19-6 185 14 12 IU Kokomo (Ind.) 19-5 184 15 21 Saint Francis (Ind.) 18-6 176 16 16 Oklahoma Wesleyan 18-6 162 17 23 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 18-4 131 18 17 Mount Marty (S.D.) 18-7 127 19 25 Holy Cross (Ind.) 19-5 121 20 6 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 18-6 119 21 20 Southeastern (Fla.) 17-7 102 22 24 Mayville State (N.D.) 17-3 101 23 18 Grace (Ind.) 15-9 97 24 22 Madonna (Mich.) 18-7 88 25 19 Union (Ky.) 17-8 74

Receiving Votes: Dordt (Iowa) 69, Montreat (N.C.) 30, Indiana East 24, Ave Maria (Fla.) 21, Bethel (Kan.) 20, Concordia (Neb.) 19, Indiana Tech 12, McPherson (Kan.) 11, Northwest 8, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 8, Cal Maritime 4, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 3, Bellevue (Neb.) 3