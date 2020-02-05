(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Oregon Tech Men’s Basketball Team (18-5, 8-5 CCC) moved down seven spots to No. 12 in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll announced today.

Tech has gone 4-3 since the last poll on January 15 including wins last weekend against (RV) Northwest 86-78 and Evergreen State 95-67 both at Danny Miles Court.

College of Idaho (22-3, 15-0 CCC) moves up in this week’s poll from No.3-to-No.2 while Southern Oregon (18-5, 12-3 CCC) moved up from No.15-to-No.8. Other Cascade Conference teams to receive votes was Northwest (13-11, 9-4 CCC) which received 8 votes.

Oregon Tech will play at Corban University (10-14, 4-10 CCC) this Friday, February 7 in Salem, Oregon and at Northwest Christian (13-11, 8-6 CCC) in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, February 8th. Both games can be heard live on 92.5 KLAD-FM and on the World Wide Web at www.oregontechowls.com starting at 7:00 pm with the Justin Parnell Coaches Show with Michael Garrard and Bobby Thompson.

2019-2020 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 – Poll 4 (Feb. 5)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 1 Morningside (Iowa) [9] 23-1 310
2 3 College of Idaho [2] 22-3 299
3 2 Indiana Wesleyan [1] 20-4 296
4 4 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 22-2 282
5 8 Marian (Ind.) 19-5 268
6 14 Keiser (Fla.) 19-3 249
7 7 Ottawa (Kan.) 20-4 242
8 15 Southern Oregon 18-5 235
9 11 Bethel (Ind.) 19-5 231
10 10 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 18-5 224
11 8 Washington Adventist (Md.) 20-5 208
12 5 Oregon Tech 18-5 207
13 13 Lourdes (Ohio) 19-6 185
14 12 IU Kokomo (Ind.) 19-5 184
15 21 Saint Francis (Ind.) 18-6 176
16 16 Oklahoma Wesleyan 18-6 162
17 23 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 18-4 131
18 17 Mount Marty (S.D.) 18-7 127
19 25 Holy Cross (Ind.) 19-5 121
20 6 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 18-6 119
21 20 Southeastern (Fla.) 17-7 102
22 24 Mayville State (N.D.) 17-3 101
23 18 Grace (Ind.) 15-9 97
24 22 Madonna (Mich.) 18-7 88
25 19 Union (Ky.) 17-8 74

Receiving Votes: Dordt (Iowa) 69, Montreat (N.C.) 30, Indiana East 24, Ave Maria (Fla.) 21, Bethel (Kan.) 20, Concordia (Neb.) 19, Indiana Tech 12, McPherson (Kan.) 11, Northwest 8, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 8, Cal Maritime 4, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 3, Bellevue (Neb.) 3

