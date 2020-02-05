Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Tuesday February 4, 2020 shortly after midnight Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a Gold Oldsmobile in the 1800 block of Gary Street in Klamath Falls. The driver fled at a high rate of speed and after disregarding a stop sign struck a power pole near the intersection of Etna Street and Frieda Ave.

Deputies observed the driver, Stella Renee Forrester of Klamath Falls, exit the vehicle and attempt to flee the scene on foot. Deputies took Forrester into custody in the backyard of a residence in the 4200 block of Frieda Ave. Forrester was taken to SkyLakes medical center for evaluation and later booked into Klamath County Jail on charges including: Attempt to Elude x2, Hit and Run, Reckless Driving, Driving While Suspended, Disobey Traffic Sign, Possession of Methamphetamine, as well as a parole violation.