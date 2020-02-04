On Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 7:27 a.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Sergeant Kelly Towers was on patrol on County Road A-12 near Grenada when he observed a late-model Dodge Durango being driven in an unsafe manner. The vehicle was being operated below the posted speed limit, drove onto the right-shoulder of the road, was erratically swerving in its lane of travel, and there were no license plates observed on the vehicle. Sergeant Towers attempted to initiate an enforcement stop for the traffic violations, but the driver failed to stop and fled the scene, attempting to evade apprehension by driving away from the scene. The driver drove for several miles and eventually stopped the vehicle within the city limits of Montague but then the driver accelerated away, operating the vehicle in a reckless manner, including driving on the wrong side of the roadway, exceeding the posted speed limit, driving on a sidewalk, and the vehicle nearly collided with a parked vehicle.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a fence and became immobilized in an open field in vicinity of 400 block of North 11th Street in Montague. A juvenile passenger exited the vehicle and was detained but the driver refused to surrender, and a stand-off ensued. The driver repeatedly failed to follow the orders of the sergeant and deputies on-scene, was belligerent, and verbalized threats to the first responders. The driver claimed to have a firearm and made several provocative and abrupt movements and gestures during the stand-off. The suspect continued his resistance and his actions constituted a threat to those involved in the incident. SCSO’s Special Response Team (SRT), SCSO hostage negotiator, and a SCSO canine were called to respond to the scene.

After nearly an hour, and continued failure of the driver to comply with law enforcement demands to surrender, and, based on the potential threat of a firearm and deliberate resistance, a departmental canine was deployed to de-escalate the situation and minimize the chance of an armed encounter with the driver and occupant of the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident with the assistance of the SCSO canine and deputy-handler. The driver sustained minor injuries in the traffic collision and during the canine-related contact. The suspect was examined, treated, and eventually released from a local hospital, and remanded to the custody of the Siskiyou County Department of Probation for incarceration for the criminal charges he committed during the pursuit and subsequent stand-off.

The pursuit lasted for about 6.3 miles and continued for approximately nine minutes on various roadways in the Grenada and Montague areas. The juvenile passenger was released to a parent. Sergeant Towers was assisted by SCSO Deputy Ruddell, Deputy Vargas, Deputy Kubowitz and his canine partner “Peewee,” and Sergeant Whetstine.

The driver was later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile. His name is not being released at this time. The vehicle belonged to the parents of the involved juveniles and it appears the SUV was taken without permission. The investigation has revealed the driver was not licensed to operate a motor vehicle upon a highway.

The driver is being charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, a misdemeanor offense, and he is further being charged with felony evading arrest and felony resisting arrest. It is anticipated the suspect will be held to answer for the offenses he committed in the Siskiyou County Superior Court (Juvenile Court) within the next 48-hours. Additional charges are anticipated, including the driver license violation.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “Sergeant Towers’ alert observations and subsequent handling of the vehicle pursuit and a potentially dangerous stand-off with the driver, along with the assistance of SCSO co-workers, canine and handler, and other first responders were instrumental in bringing this incident to a successful conclusion without anyone sustaining serious injuries. Although no firearm was found in the vehicle after the suspect’s arrest, an object was found in the vehicle that could reasonably resemble a handgun at a distance and the suspect’s provocative, defiant, belligerent, and resistant behavior needlessly escalated the stand-off, but we are grateful more serious ramifications did not arise from the encounter. The young man is in the hands of probation department professionals and community care providers who can best assist the juvenile with his needs. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the parents of the juveniles involved, including the offer of cooperation, assistance, and support, which helped investigators resolve several issues surrounding this case. The SCSO Dispatch Center played a key role throughout the pursuit and stand-off. The Siskiyou County Probation Department responders also played an important role in the incident’s aftermath.”

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.