February 3, 2020 – Salem, Ore. – The numbers are in and Oregonians loved playing the Oregon Lottery’s newest game, Scoreboard, over Super Bowl Sunday.

The NFL’s final game of the season brought in more than 90,000 wagers through the Lottery’s Scoreboard sports betting app. Those wagers accounted for more than $2 million, with the average wager coming in at approximately $21. For the big game, there were more than 18,000 unique players. Players took home the largest share of dollars wagered, translating to approximately $150,000 in gross gaming revenue.

The game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, also prompted more than 2,700 new registrations over the weekend, and more than 4,000 during the week leading up to the big game.

Scoreboard players had more options than picking which team they felt was going to win the game. Oregon Lottery offered more than 200 “proposition bets,” or novelty bets, where players could wager everything from the number of yards specific players would earn, to if there would be special teams or defensive touchdowns. In fact, there were more than 1,900 coin toss “prop bets,” and more than 1,300 wagers on what color the Gatorade would be, that was poured on the winning coach.

“We are pleased so many players enjoyed using the Scoreboard app during the Super Bowl,” said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. “This game reaches new players and keeps sports betting dollars in Oregon for important state programs.”