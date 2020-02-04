Klamath Falls, Oregon — There was no emergency at Mills Elementary School when a fire truck arrived Feb. 3. Five firefighters from Klamath County Fire District 1 drove over from Shasta Way’s Station 3 for something much more fun: to spend time with the hardworking students named Students of the Quarter.

B-shift firefighters Wes Kleinjan, Brett Doshier, Zach Sweeney, Nicole Heryford and Cole Van Essen ate and chatted with the students during lunchtime, then took the six winners for a ride on their truck — siren, lights and all.

“I want to be a firefighter when I grow up,” said first-grade student Chrisara. “If your house is burning down, I will come in and rescue you.”

Chrisara and the five other winning students, one from each grade level, had been nominated by their teachers in recognition of good behavior and attendance.

“This is the second year working with KCFD1 to reward one student from each grade level quarterly,” said Dean of Students Jeff Haudenshild, who credits the program for helping him promote positive behavior and consistent attendance.

“I’ve been working all the time,” said winning kindergartener Melody when asked how she earned the experience. “And I’ve never been on a firetruck before.”

Melody’s two siblings and all other Mills students have two more quarters to earn a ride for themselves.