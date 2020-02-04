40-year-old Zahra Gonzales of Klamath Falls will be in prison for 8 plus years for hitting and killing Daniel Wessel, a flagger in a construction zone in June of 2019.

Last week, Gonzales pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

Investigators say warning signs were posted for nearly 2 miles before the construction zone. Gonzales told police she had her cruise control set at 61 miles-per-hour prior to hitting Wessel. Reports show she was taking selfies seconds prior to the 911 call. She was sentenced to 100 months in prison. Many believe it is just not enough.